Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,872,878 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 415.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,324,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872,878 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $146,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 47,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

