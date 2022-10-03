Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,637 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $76,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.58 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $116.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

