Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 187.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,713 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $111,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $232.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

