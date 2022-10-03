Coastline Trust Co Buys 2,100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 158.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $134.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.87 and its 200-day moving average is $134.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

