Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 405,811 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 405,811 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,889,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $212.17 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.