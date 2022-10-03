Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,819 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $48,274,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 57.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after buying an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

