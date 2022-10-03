Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Shares of NFLX opened at $235.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.40 and a 200-day moving average of $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

