Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP opened at $163.26 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average of $170.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.