Barclays Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $78.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GE opened at $61.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.