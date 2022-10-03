Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $472.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $524.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

