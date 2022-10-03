Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after buying an additional 195,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after buying an additional 208,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after buying an additional 247,908 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $58.51 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

