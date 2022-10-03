Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 6,198 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. American Trust bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.33 and a 12 month high of $67.03.

