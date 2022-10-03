Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $124.82 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $124.69 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.28.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.