Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 169 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,138,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,778,000 after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,324,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,889,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.