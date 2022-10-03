Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $78.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.99. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

