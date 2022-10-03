James Hambro & Partners Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

James Hambro & Partners decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 70,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,697,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $184,320,000 after acquiring an additional 158,948 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 68,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Comcast Trading Down 3.6 %

CMCSA opened at $29.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.