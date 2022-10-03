Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 6,981 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 722,530 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 97,366 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

