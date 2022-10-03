Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,043 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

