AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,248 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AGCO were worth $28,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.6% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 70.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

