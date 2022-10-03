Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 162,248 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AGCO were worth $28,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101,241 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,275.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 176,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $7,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $96.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.08.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

