Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys Shares of 907,029 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 907,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 51,702 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 146,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.