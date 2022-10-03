Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 758 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $39,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $121.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.50. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.