Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 7,422 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,802 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $42,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,566 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 158,046 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 62,862 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 38.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $115.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,144 shares of company stock worth $9,475,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

