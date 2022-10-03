Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 4,242 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.20% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $57,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,106,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $325.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $672.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

