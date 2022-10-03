Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 214 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IHI opened at $47.18 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.