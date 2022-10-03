Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

