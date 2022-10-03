Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $48.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.