Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.90 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

