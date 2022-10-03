Monument Capital Management Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.97 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

