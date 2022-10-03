Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $397,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Swarthmore Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,315 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.2% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PG opened at $126.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day moving average of $146.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

