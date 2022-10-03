Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $177.65 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
