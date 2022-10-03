Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
V opened at $177.65 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.11.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
