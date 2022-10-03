Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

V opened at $177.65 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

