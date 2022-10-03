CFO4Life Group LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,323.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $95.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

