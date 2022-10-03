Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $103.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1,983.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913,427 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $103,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.