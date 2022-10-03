Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 95,887 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,887 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $47,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 18.2% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Fiserv by 22.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $93.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

