Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 2,422 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in FedEx were worth $51,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 43,591 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,266 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

NYSE:FDX opened at $148.47 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.