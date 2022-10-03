Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 24,840 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 662,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $109,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $143.84 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 266.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day moving average of $176.17.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

