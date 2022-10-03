The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,972,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,437 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $93,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $133,003,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,878,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $85,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MOS opened at $48.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

