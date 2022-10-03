Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 19,726 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,726 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $73,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Applied Materials stock opened at $81.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

