iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $358.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.52 and its 200-day moving average is $408.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

