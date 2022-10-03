Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VIG stock opened at $135.16 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $135.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

