Savant Capital LLC Purchases 485 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $124.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average is $128.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.