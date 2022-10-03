Savant Capital LLC Purchases 485 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 118.47%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
