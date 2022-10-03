Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $275.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

