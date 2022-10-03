Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

