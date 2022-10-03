Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 117.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $83.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

