Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX opened at $128.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.94.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

