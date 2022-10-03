Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $219.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.14.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

