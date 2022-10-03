Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 265 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $221.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

