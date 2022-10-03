Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $258.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.