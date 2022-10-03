iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $164.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

